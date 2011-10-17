* US data relieves gloom hanging over world economy
* Risks ahead, political mistakes would renew downturn
* EU deal next weekend on debt resolution plan critical
* Slimmed down U.S. job measures would still lift 2012 GDP
* China GDP seen holding above 9.0 pct in Q3
By Stella Dawson, U.S. Economics Editor
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 An improvement in
manufacturing, employment and retail sales data in the United
States, and mounting signs that Europe will agree on a rescue
plan large enough to contain the Greek debt crisis, have lifted
some of the gloom overhanging the global economy.
But the gains are highly tentative and policy mistakes in
Brussels this week could easily upend the outlook.
Over the past three months, political gridlock in Washington
over the U.S. budget deficit and infighting in European
capitals resulted in the biggest falls in the prices of risk
assets since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008.
Global stock prices have since stabilized, and in Europe
even posted gains over the past week, easing fears that the
developed world would drive the global economy off a cliff.
"Despite the dark policy backdrop, not all is bad," said
Joachim Fels, head of global economics at Morgan Stanley.
Energy and commodity prices also have fallen sharply,
boosting spending power, particularly in the United States
where crude oil has tumbled 14 percent since July.
The relaunch of unusual liquidity measures by the Federal
Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of England has
alleviated strains in bank funding and calmed markets, buying
politicians some extra time to sort out their fiscal woes.
"Things are looking a little bit brighter out there, but
there are still enormous out-sized risks," said Nigel Gault, US
chief economist for IHS Global Insight.
Prime among them is Europe. If European Union leaders fail
at their summit next weekend to deliver a comprehensive plan to
resolve its sovereign debt crisis and recapitalize its banks,
market volatility will return with avengence, analysts warn.
Even the extraordinary steps that central banks have taken
to prevent the crisis worsening have brought large risks.
Global liquidity, as measured by foreign exchange reserves
and central bank balance sheets, has soared to $18.3 trillion,
equal to 30 percent of global GDP, from $10.4 trillion three
years ago, Bank of America/Merril Lynch has estimated. This
massive monetary policy easing has stirred inflationary fears.
There is only one solution. "Better policy decisions on both
sides of the Atlantic are needed to get us out of this fix,"
said Fels.
Otherwise the negative feedback loop will resume, where bad
policy decisions intensify risk aversion and worsen the
sovereign debt crisis by destabilizing financial markets,
undermining bank solvency, and upending world economic growth.
U.S AND CHINA
In the United States, there are few signals that lawmakers
have the appetite for a medium-term resolution to the budget
deficit before November 2012 elections.
The U.S. Senate this week rejected President Barack Obama's
$447 billion jobs package after disagreement over how to fund
the minor stimulus measure, with two Democrats facing tough
re-election joining Republicans.
Senators next week week may agree to vote on some piecemeal
jobs measures such as extending jobless benefits and cutting
payroll taxes.
Joel Prakken, economist at Macroeconomic Advisers in St.
Louis, calculates that extending unemployment benefits for the
long-term jobless would add 0.25 percent to real GDP growth in
2012, and support 200,000 jobs. Continuing the payroll tax
holiday for employees would add 0.50 percent to GDP over the
year and raise employment by 600,000, he said.
"It is modest at best," Prakken said.
But combined with recent improvements in auto sales, retail
sales in August and September, and better manufacturing and
employment reports, the U.S. economy looks on more solid
footing than a few months ago, he said.
That would be good news for China, which relies heavily on
its exports to the United States and where economic growth is
clearly slowing. The question is by how much.
Figures on Tuesday are expected to show China's
third-quarter GDP up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, according
to a Reuters poll of economists. That would be down only
modestly from the second quarter, when China recorded 9.5
percent growth.
A less closely watched indicator, urban investment, may
provide a better signal. Last week's disappointing trade
figures underscored China's vulnerability to a global slowdown.
Domestic growth has cushioned the blow so far, and investment
is a big reason why.
The data on Tuesday is expected to show urban investment up
24.8 percent from a year earlier, only slightly below the
second quarter's 25 percent rise. If external demand weakens
dramatically, economists think China will compensate by ramping
up investment, which accounts for the bulk of its GDP.