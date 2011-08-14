* Market confidence hit, key issue whether this will hurt
businesses, consumers
* Global recovery in multi-speed mode, developing world
source of growth
* Appreciation of Chinese yuan constructive
* Australia much better positioned than other developed
countries
SYDNEY, Aug 14 The loss of market confidence in
economic leadership in key countries like the United States and
Europe coupled with a fragile economic recovery have pushed
markets into a new danger zone, something that policymakers have
to take seriously, the head of the World Bank said on Sunday.
Speaking at the Asia Society dinner in Sydney, Robert
Zoellick also said the global economy was going through a
multi-speed recovery, with developing countries now the source
of growth and opportunity.
"What's happened in the past couple of weeks is there is a
convergence of some events in Europe and the United States that
has led many market participants to lose confidence in economic
leadership of some of the key countries," he said.
"I think those events combined with some of the other
fragilities in the nature of recovery have pushed us into a new
danger zone. I don't say those words lightly ... so that
policymakers recognise and take it seriously for what it is."
Zoellick said the process of dealing with the sovereign debt
problem and some of the competitive issues in the euro zone have
tended to be done "a day late", leaving markets worried that
authorities may not be ahead of the problem or moving in the
right direction.
"That (worry) has accumulated and so we're moving from drama
to trauma for a lot of the euro zone countries," he said.
On the United States, Zoellick said it wasn't fears the
world's biggest economy faced an imminent problem, but "frankly
that markets are used to the United States playing a key role in
the economic system and leadership."
He said efforts to cut U.S. government spending have so far
been focused on discretionary spending as opposed to the
entitlement programme such as social security. "Until they make
an effort on those programmes, there is going to be continued
scepticism about dealing with long-term spending."
Zoellick said while market confidence has been hit, the real
issue was whether this will spread to business and consumer
confidence, something that was still unclear.
"What is different from the world of the past is now
emerging markets are sources of growth and opportunity. About
half of global growth is represented by the developing world ...
so this is a very rapid change in a relatively short span of
time in historical terms," he added.
On China, Zoellick said the appreciation of the yuan would
be constructive, especially in helping tackle the country's
inflationary pressure.
On Australia, he said the country was in a much better
position than other developed countries because it undertook
structural reforms. On the fiscal side, he noted Australia's
debt was only 7 percent of gross domestic product and taking
advantage of its position in the Asia Pacific.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Cecile Lefort)