SYDNEY Aug 14 The appreciation of China's yuan would reduce the nation's inflationary pressures and help its overheating economy, World Bank Chief Robert Zoellick said on Sunday.

Zoellick was speaking at the Asia Society's annual dinner in Sydney.

He said China may not be able to repeat its past stimulatory policy due to bad loan investments and inflation concerns.

(Reporting by Ian Chua and Cecile Lefort)