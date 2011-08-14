SYDNEY Aug 14 The world is going through a multi-speed recovery, World Bank Chief Robert Zoellick said on Sunday.

Zoellick, who was speaking at the Asia Society's annual dinner in Sydney, was asked about his assessment of the U.S. economy.

About half of global growth comes from emerging markets which face different challenges, such as economy overheating and inflationary pressures, he added. (Reporting by Ian Chua and Cecile Lefort)