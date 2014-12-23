BOGOTA Dec 23 Toronto-listed Eco Oro
said on Tuesday it was evaluating how it would develop its gold
mining project in Colombia after the government marked out the
geographic limits of protected moorland in the area it has been
planning to mine.
The company said last week's determination of the limits of
the ecologically delicate area known as the Paramos, "could to
some extent affect the exploitation of the Angostura
concession".
It did not give further details on how, or to what extent,
the ruling would affect the project but said the government
resolution does provide for some mining activity inside the
Paramos area under stricter environmental supervision.
"We are committed to developing the Angostura project in a
socially and environmentally sustainable way," CEO Anna
Stylianides was quoted as saying in a statement.
Trading in the company's shares in Toronto has been
extremely volatile and had been suspended by the Canadian
regulator, pending the announcement. The shares resumed trading
on Tuesday and had risen 10 percent by 1745 GMT.
Environment Minister Gabriel Vallejo said last week that
100,000 hectares of land in the Paramos would be "totally
protected" by the new regulation whose development in the last
couple of years cast doubt on the viability of mining projects.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy)