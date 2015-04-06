BOGOTA, April 6 Colombia's Cano Limon oil
pipeline has been shut down following a bomb attack on Sunday
evening, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said, adding
that it did not expect exports to be disrupted.
Attacks on the Andean country's oil pipeline network by the
country's leftist FARC and ELN guerrilla movements are frequent,
with more than 130 in 2014, but Ecopetrol said this was the
first targeting the key Cano Limon duct since last November.
Ecopetrol stocks crude at both ends of the 780 km (485 mile)
pipeline, which typically carries around 80,000 barrels per day.
This could help cover export needs pending repairs, a process
that usually takes three to five days.
"At the moment pumping is suspended and the armed forces are
working to secure the area so that workers can get in to carry
out repairs," said an Ecopetrol press officer of the attack
which took place in Boyaca province.
He said repairs were expected to be quick, ruling out any
contract defaults or declaration of force majeure. He was unable
to specify which group was believed to be behind the attack but
said there was no major spillage of oil.
Ecopetrol operates the Cano Limon pipeline through its
subsidiary Cenit. It has capacity to pump up to 220,000 barrels
of crude per day to Covenas port and also carries oil for other
companies including U.S. producer Occidental Petroleum.
