BOGOTA Feb 15 Contractor Chicago Bridge and
Iron NV is responsible for the doubling of construction
costs during the renovation of Colombia's Reficar refinery, the
refinery said on Monday, amid accusations that bad management
increased spending on the project by some $4 billion.
The refinery, part of state-run oil company Ecopetrol
, reopened late last year after a multi-billion-dollar
overhaul meant to more than double its capacity to 165,000
barrels per day.
The $8 billion price tag was twice the $3.99 billion initial
estimate.
The budget and schedule for the project were prepared by
CB&I, the refinery said in a statement on Monday, which had
assured Reficar they were exact and reliable.
"The development of the project confirms that said budget
and schedule were not prepared correctly, nor precisely,"
Reficar said.
The refinery had brought up the increased costs with the
contractor at the time, it said. The Colombian government said
last week it is preparing a complaint against the contractor.
Texas and Netherlands-based CB&I did not immediately respond
to an emailed request for comment.
"We categorically reject accusations that the difference (in
costs) that has occurred is due to embezzlement or is the
product of corruption," the refinery said.
