BOGOTA May 18 Colombian state-run oil company
Ecopetrol has halted pumping on the country's
second-biggest oil pipeline after a bombing attributed to the
ELN rebel group sent crude spilling into a river late on Tuesday
afternoon.
The attack on a section of the 485-mile (780 km) Cano-Limon
Covenas pipeline occurred in Saravena municipality in Arauca
province, near the border with Venezuela, and is the 14th such
attack this year, Ecopetrol said in statement on Wednesday.
Oil exports were proceeding as normal, the company said.
Military sources blamed the bombing on the leftist National
Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group, which frequently attacks oil
infrastructure in the country.
The government and the ELN announced in March they would
soon begin formal peace talks in Ecuador after over two years of
preliminary negotiations.
Cano-Limon has the capacity to transport up to 210,000
barrels of crude daily from oil fields operated by U.S.-based
Occidental Petroleum to the Caribbean port of Covenas.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra Editing by
W Simon)