BOGOTA, July 1 Colombia's state-owned oil
company Ecopetrol SA will drill hundreds of new wells
in the Rubiales oilfield, depending on crude prices, in a bid to
keep the area's output at 135,000 barrels per day, the company's
president said on Friday.
Ecopetrol took full control of the camp, Colombia's largest,
this week, after Canada's Pacific Exploration handed
over its previous 43 percent stake.
"To keep current production we need an intense opening of
new wells; at the present price it's challenging," Ecopetrol
president Juan Carlos Echeverry told local radio station
Caracol.
"We are going to start a campaign of drilling in October
with 35 wells during the last three months of 2016," Echeverry
said, adding the company could drill up to 1,000 new wells in
coming years, depending on oil prices.
The handover from Pacific, which is in the midst of a
complex restructuring, comes as Ecopetrol is selling off non-oil
related investments amid low global prices for crude, which have
hit national income in the Andean country.
Echeverry did not say how much investment would be required
for the new perforations. Ecopetrol cut its 2016 budget by
around $1.6 billion because of low crude prices.
The company estimates full control of Rubiales, located in
Meta province some 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of the
capital Bogota, will increase its company-wide output by 60,000
bpd.
Ecopetrol, the country's biggest company, produced 736,600
bpd in total across all its fields in the first quarter. So far
this year average oil output in Colombia is 933,575 bpd,
according to the mines and energy ministry.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by David Gregorio)