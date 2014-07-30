BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BOGOTA, July 30 Colombia's state-run oil company, Ecopetrol, said on Wednesday it has begun producing crude oil from two Dalmatian field wells in the Gulf of Mexico operated by its partner Murphy Exploration & Production Co.
The new output boosts production of its North American subsidiary, Ecopetrol America Inc, to 6,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said in a statement, from the 1,700 barrels it was producing before the new wells came online, according to Reuters calculations.
One well in Block 4 of the Canyon DeSoto is producing around 9,500 barrels equivalent a day, of which more than a quarter, or a net 2,441 barrels, belong to Ecopetrol. The well has been operating since June 13.
The other well, in Block 48 of the same field, is producing around 60 million cubic feet of gas per day, a net 15.6 million cubic feet of which belong to Ecopetrol. Ecopetrol's net production in crude equivalent from both wells is 5,041 barrels, the company said in a statement.
Ecopetrol, which produces more than half of Colombia's roughly 1 million barrels of oil a day, will release its second-quarter earnings on Thursday evening after markets close.
Murphy Exploration & Production Co is a unit of U.S.-based Murphy Oil Corp.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.