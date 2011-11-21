* Colombia seeks crude oil storage as production rises

* Ecopetrol output averages 923,000 bpd in May 2011

NEW YORK Nov 21 Ecopetrol ECO.CN, Colombia's majority-owned state oil company, on Monday tendered for a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) for the term of a year to hold crude oil off the coast of Covenas, according to shipping and oil industry sources.

The tender is actually a re-quoting of a similar tender made last month which had been fixed to another vessel. That deal fell through, a source said.

Colombia is facing logistical problems with docking and storage facilities as crude oil production rises, traders said.

A VLCC holds about 2 million barrels of oil.

According to government data, Colombia produced 923,000 barrels per day in May 2011. In 2010, Colombia produced 800,000 bpd and consumed 296,000 bpd. In 2009, production was 686,000 bpd. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Marguerita Choy)