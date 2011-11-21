* Colombia seeks crude oil storage as production rises
* Ecopetrol output averages 923,000 bpd in May 2011
NEW YORK Nov 21 Ecopetrol ECO.CN, Colombia's
majority-owned state oil company, on Monday tendered for a Very
Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) for the term of a year to hold crude
oil off the coast of Covenas, according to shipping and oil
industry sources.
The tender is actually a re-quoting of a similar tender
made last month which had been fixed to another vessel. That
deal fell through, a source said.
Colombia is facing logistical problems with docking and
storage facilities as crude oil production rises, traders
said.
A VLCC holds about 2 million barrels of oil.
According to government data, Colombia produced 923,000
barrels per day in May 2011. In 2010, Colombia produced
800,000 bpd and consumed 296,000 bpd. In 2009, production was
686,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; editing by Marguerita Choy)