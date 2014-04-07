BOGOTA, April 7 Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol
SA declared force majeure on a small number of
deliveries of medium Vasconia crude after a key pipeline, the
Cano Limon-Covenas, was halted after a series of insurgent
attacks, a company source told Reuters on Monday.
Traders said other companies that use the pipeline were
considering declaring force majeure. The Ecopetrol source said
the pipeline has been closed since March 25.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Additional reporting by Marianna
Parraga in Houston. Editing by Andre Grenon)