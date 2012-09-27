LONDON, Sept 27 Colombia's Ecopetrol
said rebel attacks on its pipelines had dropped in the last
month, giving hope that upcoming peace talks to try to end five
decades of war could benefit the country's largest oil producer.
Security problems prompted Ecopetrol to cut its output
targets by 2.5 percent in July, but Chief Executive Javier
Gutierrez told journalists on Thursday that since then, there
had been fewer bombings.
"It (the number of attacks) was greater at the beginning of
the year but right now it has slowed down," he said.
Colombia's government said in August it would it would seek
peace with leftist rebels and talks are due to start next month,
an historic move that could end Latin America's longest-running
insurgency.
Gutierrez said the pipeline bombings and other rebel
disruptions had only trimmed 3,000 barrels of oil from
Ecopetrol's daily output in the last month, down from a 9,000
barrel per day loss in the months before that.
For 2012 as a whole, the attacks are forecast to have a 1.0
percent drag on Ecopetrol's production, said Gutierrez, who
shrugged off worries that security problems will affect the
company's ability to meet its goal of growing production to 1.3
million barrels by 2020.
Guerrilla attacks in the first half of 2012 resulted in a
loss of nearly 11,000 barrels of oil per day, the CEO told
Reuters in July, since when military protection has been ramped
up, and Gutierrez said the company had improved the time it took
to restart operations after an attack.
A series of attacks earlier this year by rebel groups,
including the killing and kidnapping of oil workers and a
three-fold increase in bombings of pipelines, hurt the sector,
denting national oil output and Colombia's image.
But Ecopetrol's boss said that 80 companies had submitted
interest in Colombia's next licensing round, a process where the
government offers up blocks of land for exploration,
highlighting the attractiveness of Latin America's no. 4 oil
producer.
"The majors are returning to Colombia," he said.
Ecopetrol could look to team up with an oil major in its
quest to produce unconventional hydrocarbons, known as shale gas
and oil due to the rocks which yield them, Gutierrez said.
Shale oil and gas has transformed the energy outlook in the
United States and Ecopetrol is looking to tap Colombia's shale
resources. It is targeting production of 50,000 barrels from
unconventionals by 2020.
Gutierrez also said that the company has no plans to issue
bonds in the short term, explaining that arrangements revealed
by Colombia's finance minister earlier in September referred to
moves by the company to ensure its ability to access further
financing in future if needed.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catherine Evans)