BOGOTA, June 17 Colombia's Cano Limon-Covenas
oil pipeline, the country's second biggest by volume, has been
shut due to damage from bomb attacks by leftist FARC rebels
which caused a significant spill that has contaminated two
rivers, the army said on Wednesday.
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels, known as
FARC, have intensified attacks on infrastructure in the past few
weeks after calling off a unilateral ceasefire. They have
attacked pipelines and trucks carrying crude oil, as well as
damaging transmission lines, cutting power to large towns.
The army confirmed that four troops were also killed on
Wednesday after being ambushed by the FARC who set off
remote-controlled explosives and fired on them with machine guns
while on patrol in the southern province of Caqueta.
State-run Ecopetrol which operates the Cano Limon pipeline
through its Cenit subsidiary, said in a statement it is taking
measures to contain the spill as local broadcasters showed
footage of a black strip flowing inside the clear river waters.
The company said it was helping to truck clean drinking
water to local communities affected by this spill and another in
the southwest last week when 3,000 and 4,000 barrels of crude
spilled into a river there.
The halting of the 780-km (485 mile) Cano Limon pipeline,
which has suffered dozens of attacks in recent years that
usually take several days to repair, will not immediately affect
Colombia's crude exports as there are adequate stocks at ports.
A source at U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp,
whose crude is transported through the pipeline, said its
production operations have not been affected. The attacks took
place near the Venezuelan border in Norte de Santander province.
The pipeline has capacity to transport 210,000 barrels of
crude per day from the northeastern province of Arauca to the
Caribbean coast.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Peter Galloway and David Gregorio)