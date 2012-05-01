(Adds details, background)

* More output, higher oil prices fuel profits

* Output up 8.3 pct to 743,400 boepd

BOGOTA, April 30 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol's net profit in the first quarter rose 27.6 percent from a year earlier to 4.3 trillion pesos ($2.47 billion), pushed up by more output and higher oil prices, the company said on Monday.

Ecopetrol said that oil production by the group - which includes operations outside Colombia - increased 8.3 percent to 743,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, which ended March 31, versus the same period last year.

"The company continued growing in all its business segments, fulfilling its strategic goals and reaching record levels in volumes produced," Ecopetrol said in a statement.

Ecopetrol expects oil output to rise 10.5 percent to 800,000 boepd in 2012 versus 2011, the company said earlier this year.

Colombia's total oil output has reached record highs as improved security led to increased investments in existing fields as well as exploration projects.

The Andean nation may see as much as $16 billion in foreign direct investment this year, up from more than $13 billion in 2011, the government has said.

Resource-rich countries like Colombia have seen their economies expand briskly in recent years thanks to high commodity prices and capital inflows as investors turn their backs on Europe and the United States. (Reporting By Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing By Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)