By Peter Murphy
| BOGOTA, March 9
BOGOTA, March 9 Colombia's largest oil producer,
state-run Ecopetrol, has prepared a contingency
workforce to maintain output should strike action by the main
oil sector union go ahead and foresees no disruption to oil
flows, a senior official told Reuters.
The country's main oil workers union, USO, voted last
Wednesday to stage an indefinite strike unless negotiations with
the government result in an agreement by March 26.
The union is protesting the recent axing of thousands of
jobs in the oil sector, many among third-party contractors,
because of a 50 percent drop in oil prices since mid 2014.
Ecopetrol is not shedding any direct employees but has imposed a
hiring freeze and may not renew expiring contracts.
"Ecopetrol has a contingency plan to carry out all
activities including production in the fields and running the
refinery at Barrancabermeja," said an Ecopetrol official who
said he was not authorized to be named in press reports.
He said non-unionized administrative and other staff have
previously been trained in an additional production-related job
functions, to ensure oil flows are not disrupted during labor
disputes.
Oil companies in Colombia, Latin America's fourth-biggest
producer, have slashed exploration budgets, although the ACP
association representing private companies says oil output would
hold steady at around 1 million barrels per day on average.
About one-third of Ecopetrol's 9,000 direct employees are
USO members, the source said. He said they had little incentive
to join the strike since their jobs were not threatened and
because doing so could lead to their dismissal.
Strike action at Ecopetrol is illegal under Colombian law
because the company's activity is considered an essential
service. More than 200 were dismissed after a strike in 2004,
the most recent stoppage at the company.
Normal production was maintained during that strike, which
lasted around one month, the official said.
"This strike would be declared illegal ...
(Participants)will be called back to their jobs and if they
don't return there will be sanctions that can lead to
dismissals," he said.
Ecopetrol usually has about 25,000 indirect employees
working on its projects employed by third-party contractors,
involved in construction or maintenance, which does not affect
production in the short term.
Those are the jobs threatened now as Ecopetrol revises
contracts or cancels them outright, after slashing its 2015
investment budget by 26 percent from last year.
There are not believed to be any USO members among direct
employees at Colombia's biggest private sector oil producer,
Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales.
USO chief Edwin Castano could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)