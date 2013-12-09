BRIEF-Total Energy Services increases offer consideration to Savanna Energy Services
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
BOGOTA Dec 9 Colombia's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and Canada's Talisman Energy say the Akacias CPO-09 onshore oil area in the southeastern province of Meta which they have been exploring jointly, is commercially viable.
Ecopetrol owns a 55 percent stake in the area and Talisman 45 percent.
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.