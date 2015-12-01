SAO PAULO Dec 1 Infrastructure companies including Italy's Gruppo Gavio and France's Vinci SA are interested in a stake in toll road operator EcoRodovias Infraestrutura & Logística SA, whose owner needs to raise cash to pay debt, five sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Gavio, Vinci and Atlantia SpA are on a shortlist to present binding proposals for the 63.99 percent that Brazil's Almeida family have in EcoRodovias through investment holding company Primav, said the sources, who requested anonymity because negotiations are underway.

The Almeidas are analyzing either a partial sale of their stake or their full exit, the sources added. Other parties that have analyzed the stake include local rivals Arteris SA and CCR SA, as well as Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, they added. (Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)