RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazilian construction company Primav Construcoes has sweetened its offer to buy about 2 billion reais ($982 million) of shares in local toll road operator Ecorodovias from Italy's Impregilo , EcoRodovias said on Tuesday.

Family-owned Primav increased its offer for the Italian construction group's shares in EcoRodovias to 19 reais per share, up from a July offer of 17.90, for just over 106 million shares, or about 19 percent of EcoRodovias' total capital.

IGLI SpA, an investor in Impregilo with nearly 30 percent, said the offer, worth around 770 million euros, was well below the 1.5 billion to 1.7 billion euros Impregilo's controlling shareholder Salini had promised to investors at the end of June, just ahead of a shareholder meeting that gave it control over the builder.

"The offer is overall worse than what negotiated by the previous management (of Impregilo) and significantly lower than what Salini had promised to the market," IGLI said in a statement late on Wednesday.

IGLI, controlled by Italy's Gavio family, lost in July a bitter battle against the Salini family for the control of management at Italy's dominant construction group Impregilo.

Under the pro-Gavio board, Impregilo had examined two offers by Primav, the higher worth 763 million euros.

In a statement on June 25, the Salini group had said additional value of up to 800 million euros could be extracted from the sale of Impregilo's stake in EcoRodovias. Salini also controls a stake of nearly 30 percent in Impregilo.

Primav's current offer would be valid until Oct. 18, EcoRodovias said in a stock exchange filing.

Impregilo would still retain a stake of about 10 percent in EcoRodovias.

EcoRodovias shares closed up 0.6 percent at 18.10 reais on the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa stock exchange. Impregilo shares closed up 3.62 percent in Milan.

