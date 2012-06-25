MILAN, June 25 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo said on Monday the stake it is thinking of selling in its Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias would generate a capital gain of around 530 million euros ($661.44 million).

Last week Impregilo said it was evaluating an offer by Brazilian family Almeida's Primav Construcoes e Comercio to buy a 19 percent stake in Ecorodovias.

Two prominent Italian families, the Gavios and Salinis, each hold nearly 30 percent of Impregilo and are fighting for control of the company.

They have three weeks to win over investors ahead of a shareholder meeting on July 12.

The Impregilo board is currently controlled by the Gavios. ($1 = 0.8013 euros)