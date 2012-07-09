MILAN, July 9 Brazil's Primav has raised its
offer to buy 19 percent of motorway group EcoRodovias
from Impregilo to 763 million euros from 690 million
euros, Impregilo said in a statement on Monday.
Primav, a company belonging to the Brazilian family Almeida,
is now offering 17.90 Brazilian reals ($8.79) per share, against
its previous offer of 16.59 reals, according to the statement
from the Italian construction firm.
The offer, which would leave Impregilo with 10 percent of
EcoRodovias and bring Primav's holding up to 40.1 percent,
envisages a governance pact and a industrial partnership.
The offer expires on July 13.
($1 = 2.0371 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)