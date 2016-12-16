BRIEF-Fuji Oil's construction unit applies for bankruptcy procedure
* Says the co's unit, a Tokyo-based construction unit, applied for bankruptcy procedure with Tokyo district court
SAO PAULO Dec 16 Ecovix Engevix Construções Oceánicas SA and five subsidiaries have filed for bankruptcy protection in a federal commercial court, succumbing to a debt burden of 8 billion reais ($2.4 billion) and a plunge in shipbuilding.
In a statement on Friday, Ecovix said Banco Brasil Plural SA and law firm Felsberg Advogados will advise it on bankruptcy protection proceedings, which will take place in a court based in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Cash at the shipbuilder is being depleted at this point, the statement said. ($1 = 3.3845 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Says the co's unit, a Tokyo-based construction unit, applied for bankruptcy procedure with Tokyo district court
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: