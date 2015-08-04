(Adds price of stake sale)

FLORENCE, Italy Aug 4 Italy's Ente Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze (ECRF) sold a 0.63 percent stake in lender Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday for 349.5 million euros ($384 million) to comply with rules that limit the holdings of banking foundations in banks.

ECRF said the shares were sold at 3.495 euros each through an accelerated bookbuilding, where Goldman Sachs served as sole bookrunner.

The deal cuts ECRF's stake in the bank to around 2.6 percent but the foundation could sell more stock to fully comply with the new limitations.

($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; editing by Jason Neely)