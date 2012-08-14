* US began annual review of Ecuador trade benefits last week
* Ecuador exported about $1.7 bln of goods to US under
program in 2011
* Chevron has pressed for trade benefits to be revoked
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 An possible decision this
week by Ecuador to grant political asylum to WikiLeaks founder
Julian Assange would put long-time U.S. trade benefits for the
Andean country at risk, U.S. business leaders and analysts said.
"It's not a move destined to win many new friends in
Washington," said Eric Farnsworth, vice president at the Council
of Americas, a group representing U.S. companies that do
business in the Western Hemisphere.
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa said on Monday he hoped to
announce his decision on Assange's asylum request by the end of
the week.
Assange has been taking refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in
London since June 19 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is
wanted for questioning on sex crime allegations.
The former computer hacker, whose WikiLeaks website
published thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables in 2010,
says he fears he could be sent to the United States, where he
believes his life would be at risk.
Chevron Corp. and many U.S. business groups are
already urging the White House to suspend Ecuador's trade
benefits under the Andean Trade Preferences Act, which dates
back to the early 1990s.
Human rights group, in another sign of eroding support in
Washington for Ecuador, also have raised concerns about Correa's
clamp down on the media, said Michael Shifter, president of the
Inter-American Dialogue, a think tank focused on U.S. relations
with Latin America.
"There's an irony that someone like Correa, who is
criticized for his attacks on press freedom, is allied with
somebody (Assange) who is supposed to be a champion for the
freedom of information," Shifter said.
"What sort of brings them together is their defiance of the
United States," Shifter said.
Congress first passed the Andean trade program in 1991 to
help create jobs in the region and discourage the illegal drug
trade. It allowed Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador to ship
thousands of goods to the United States without paying duties.
Ecuador is now the sole beneficiary under the program since
Colombia and Peru have negotiated free trade pacts with the
United States and the White House suspended Bolivia in 2008 for
its failure to cooperation in the U.S. war on drugs.
OIL AND MANGOES
Ecuador exported about $1.7 billion worth of goods to the
United States under the program in 2011, mainly $1.6 billion of
petroleum products. That was down sharply from $4.2 billion in
2010, partly reflecting an eight-month expiration of the program
while the U.S. Congress and the Obama administration bickered
over a number of trade concerns.
Other important exports for Ecuador under the program
include cut flowers and fruits such as mangoes and pineapples.
The program will expire again next July unless Congress
votes to renew it. In addition, the Obama administration could
suspend Ecuador's benefits sooner if it decides Quito is not
meeting the program's eligibility requirements.
"In my view, (a decision to grant Assange asylum) would add
to the growing weight of issues arguing against reauthorization
next summer. The question is whether it would also create
sufficient interest in suspending the benefits before they
actually expire," Farnsworth said.
Last week, the U.S. Trade Representative's office announced
the start of its annual review process for Ecuador and set a
Sept. 17 deadline for interested parties to file petitions
asking Ecuador's trade benefits be terminated or reduced.
Over the past several months, a number of U.S. business
groups have already weighed in with such recommendations.
Most are based in part on Chevron Corp.'s long-running legal
battle with Ecuador over pollution blamed on Texaco, which
Chevron purchased in 2001.
An Ecuador court ruled against Chevron in February 2011 and
last week damages stemming from that hotly-contested decision
were increased to $19 billion from $18.2 billion.
Chevron says Texaco settled the case with Ecuador in 1998
and the new ruling against it was obtained by fraud.
The company also accuses Ecuador of ignoring an
international tribunal's interim ruling that directed it to
suspend efforts to collect damages in the case.
Bill Reinsch, president of the National Foreign Trade
Council, whose members include Chevron, said the business
community hopes for action from the White House on Ecuador's
trade benefits, aside from the Assange case.
However, a decision by Correa to grant Assange asylum "would
provide the excuse (to suspend benefits) if the administration
is looking for one to do it," Reinsch said.