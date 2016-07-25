NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - Republic of Ecuador launched a US$1bn long five-year bond after generating a US$2bn book, investor sources told IFR on Monday.

The final yield comes flat to guidance of 10.75% (+/- 1/8bp), but inside initial price talk of 11% area.

Ratings are expected to be B/B on the 144a/Reg S bond, which matures in March 2022. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)