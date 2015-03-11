NEW YORK, March 11 (IFR) - Pricing restrictions are forcing
Ecuador to target a short maturity as it markets a new bond to
international investors, said a source familiar with the
situation.
The oil-exporting nation, rated B3/B+/B, is aiming to keep
the coupon on the new bond sale to below 8% as it seeks to raise
at least US$1bn to plug a widening budget gap caused by falling
crude prices.
However, with the sovereign's 7.95% 2024s trading at a yield
of closer to 9%, the country will need to pick a shorter
maturity to achieve its pricing goals.
"They said that in order to stay within their coupon limit
they would be willing to sacrifice (something) in terms of
maturity," an investor who met with government officials this
week told IFR. "I wouldn't be surprised if they come with
something between five and seven years."
The sovereign placed US$2bn of the 2024s last June, marking
its first international bond sale since its 2008 default. Since
being priced at par, the 2024s have traded off to hit a low of
73.00 in mid-December before steadily climbing back to the 92.75
bid price seen on Wednesday.
Ecuador recently hired Citigroup to organize investor
meetings in Europe and the United States ahead of the potential
issue, which could come to market as soon as next week.
Government officials have already visited accounts in London
and Boston and are in Los Angeles today. They will head to San
Francisco on Thursday and New York on Friday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)