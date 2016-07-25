(UPDATES throughout)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - Ecuador launched a US$1bn
five-year bond on Monday, taking advantage of a strong backdrop
for LatAm credits to garner much-needed funding for the year.
With books heard reaching US$2bn earlier in the day, the
deal gained traction despite concerns about Ecuador's worsening
economic conditions and the country's history of defaults.
A rally in EM assets, fueled in part by the buyside's hunt
for yield, set the stage nicely for the troubled Andean country,
which has been struggling to source financing this year.
"Many of us have been waiting for them to issue as Ecuador
is loath to sign on to an IMF program with conditions," said
Sarah Glendon, head of sovereign research at hedge fund
Gramercy.
Sole lead Citigroup squeezed pricing from talk of 11% area
to 10.75% area (+/-1/8), but failed to grind lower amid pushback
from accounts scared off by Ecuador's crumbling credit metrics.
The oil exporting country's debt-to-GDP ratio now stands at
35%, close to the government's official debt ceiling of 40%,
said Glendon.
"If they get close to that, I am fairly confident that
authorities will brush the debt limit by the wayside," she said.
But the final yield of 10.75% was enough to get the deal
past the finishing line.
"They are aware they have to be generous," said Glendon.
"They have a constrained liquidity position."
BETTER THAN BEFORE
At 10.75%, the new bond offered a decent pick-up to
Ecuador's existing curve, where the 2020s and 2024s were trading
at around 9.9% and 10.25% on Friday.
Those bonds have rallied considerably since mid-February,
when yields respectively hit around 22% and 15.88% amid fears
that rock-bottom crude prices could lead to another default.
Under similar circumstances in June 2014, Ecuador returned
to the international bond markets for the first time since
President Rafael Correa selectively defaulted in 2008.
At that time, a grab for yield allowed the country to price
the 2024 bond at an extremely attractive level of 7.95%.
"People have been looking at the recent performance of
Ecuador, which has been very positive," a DCM banker away from
the deal told IFR.
"Last week was the first week the curve hasn't been
inverted."
Citigroup had taken government officials on fixed-income
investor meetings in April, but held back at a time when funding
costs remained prohibitive.
Even now, however, some accounts are unimpressed - even with
a double-digit coupon.
"At 11% we don't think the pricing adequately compensates
investors the looming macro-economic risks," said Sean
Newman, a senior portfolio manager at Invesco.
"We estimate a funding shortfall of US$2.4bn, which will
probably result in further indebtedness at the central bank -
which creates additional risks."
Some investors are hoping that next year's presidential
election will bring a change of government and more
market-friendly economic policies.
"Between 2020 and 2024 there will be significant spikes in
bond maturities," said Glendon.
"So whoever is in office will need to prioritize getting
their fiscal house in order to maintain market access and be
able to roll over maturities during that period."
Ratings of B/B are expected on the 144a/Reg S deal.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)