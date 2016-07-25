HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget for recovery and the poor after cash crunch

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India is a "bright spot" in the world economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as he unveiled his annual budget on Wednesday, adding that the impact on growth from the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon. Delivering his fourth budget address to parliament, Jaitley vowed to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation in what he called a budget for the poor. Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017