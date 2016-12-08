BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares
* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (IFR) - Ecuador has set final guidance of 9.75% area on a US$750m 10-year bond, according to market sources.
The final yield, where area is defined as plus or minus 10bp, came tight to guidance of 9.875% area (plus or minus 12.5bp) and initial price thoughts of low 10%.
Citigroup is the sole lead on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
Jan 26Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
* board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share