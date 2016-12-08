NEW YORK, Dec 8 (IFR) - Ecuador has set final guidance of 9.75% area on a US$750m 10-year bond, according to market sources.

The final yield, where area is defined as plus or minus 10bp, came tight to guidance of 9.875% area (plus or minus 12.5bp) and initial price thoughts of low 10%.

Citigroup is the sole lead on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)