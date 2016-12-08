NEW YORK, Dec 8 (IFR) - Ecuador has priced a new US$750m 10-year bond at the final yield of 9.65% after receiving around US$2.4bn in orders from investors, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Pricing was tightened from initial price thoughts of low 10% that were released earlier on Thursday.

Citigroup was the sole lead manager on the transaction. The bond priced at par.

