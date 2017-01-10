NEW YORK, Jan 10 (IFR) - Ecuador set price guidance Tuesday of 9.25% area on a reopening of its 9.65% 2026 bond after receiving more than US$2.25bn in orders, a source with knowledge of the situation told IFR.

That came after initial price thoughts of low to mid 9% released earlier in the day.

The deal, expected to price later Tuesday via sole lead manager Citigroup, is the oil exporting nation's second foray in the international bond markets in just over a month. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)