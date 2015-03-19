(Refiles to additional subscribers)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador (B+/B) has set a yield guidance of 10.5% on its planned issue of a five-year bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign is expected to raise a minimum of US$500m through the sale, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday via sole lead manager Citigroup. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)