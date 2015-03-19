BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of medium-term notes
* U.S. Bancorp - redemption on April 15, 2017, of all of its outstanding 1.65% medium-term notes, series t due May 15, 2017
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador (B+/B) has set a yield guidance of 10.5% on its planned issue of a five-year bond, according to market sources.
The sovereign is expected to raise a minimum of US$500m through the sale, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday via sole lead manager Citigroup. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* To sell part of plant growth regulator business for cereals (Adds likely buyers of assets)
* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone