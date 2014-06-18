NEW YORK, June 18 (IFR) - The thirst for yield among
investors trumped worries about Ecuador's unhappy record of debt
defaults this week as the country sold its first international
bond in nearly a decade.
Just six years after it voluntarily defaulted on its
obligations, Ecuador on Tuesday sold a larger-than-expected
US$2bn 10-year bond on the strength of US$5.1bn in orders.
The size of the order book underscored the willingness of
investors to overlook risk at a time when a yield close to 8% is
extremely hard to find.
"Guys are looking to pick up extra basis points," said one
syndicate banker not on the deal, "and that helps sovereigns
like Ecuador."
The sovereign, rated B/B, priced the transaction at par to
yield 7.95%, inside official guidance of 8% (plus or minus
12.5bp) and tight to initial price thoughts of low 8%.
While it did not come with the double-digit yields seen on
the region's other two high-beta sovereigns, Argentina and
Venezuela, it did pay a slight default premium to other Double B
and Single B names.
The 7.95% finish offered a pick-up to the low 4% to high 6%
yields seen on comparables including Guatemala (Ba1/BB/BB+),
Paraguay (Ba2/BB-/BB-), Bolivia (Ba3/BB/BB-), Honduras (B3/B)
and Jamaica (Caa3/CCC+/B+).
To find the pricing level, leads Citigroup and Credit Suisse
were heard taking the 5% yield on the Ecuador's existing 2015s
and extrapolating fair value of around high 7s on a new 10-year.
But given the country's spotty history in the financial
markets they decided to play it safe, starting out with low 8s
to better entice wary investors.
"Bolivia 10-year is trading at around 5%, so market price
for Ecuador would be 6.3%," one hedge fund manager told IFR,
adding that the country's track record actually put fair price
closer to high 6% area or 7%.
The new notes were trading up on the break on Wednesday
morning to 100.25-100.50 from par reoffer, after being bid up in
the gray by as much as one point on Tuesday.
The paper was largely placed in the Americas (79%), followed
by Europe (20%) and Asia (1%).
Unlike Argentina, which this week has moved closer to a
technical default, Ecuador is seen has having limited risk over
holdout creditors and has retired much of its defaulted debt.
The country's efforts to repair relations with the market
also clearly helped in the selling of Tuesday's transaction.
"If you are an -eligible fund and you are still
sitting on a lot of cash and seeing little supply, Ecuador looks
like a very good pick," one banker said.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc
Carnegie)