NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Ecuador priced its second bond in
a matter of months on Tuesday, seizing its chance to raise
US$1bn from investors still willing to add exposure to weaker EM
names.
The oil exporting nation had to pay up to get the deal done.
It priced the US$1bn tap of 10.75% 2022s at par or several
points inside where the outstanding 2022s were trading, on books
of about US$2bn.
"Initial price talk was almost three points lower to where
the bonds closed on Monday," said Sean Newman, a senior
portfolio manager at Invesco.
This deal, along with the US$1bn raised in late July through
the first issue of the 2022s, essentially covers the country's
2016 external funding needs of around US$1.5bn-US$2bn, according
to Newman.
That is good news for a government that still faces a
deteriorating economic outlook and narrowing financing options.
Indeed, Ecuador's ability to lure interest among
international investors underscores the ongoing bid for EM
assets.
"This is yet another indication that the weakest credit can
still issue," said Sarah Glendon, head of sovereign research at
hedge fund Gramercy.
"Spreads are so tight relative to fundamentals and that
story is disconcerting, so we are cautious about the credits we
choose to invest in."
Hit by lower oil prices and an earthquake that caused
billions of dollars worth of damages, the country's dollarized
economy is expected to shrink 1.7% this year, according to the
Central Bank.
The left wing government of President Rafael Correa has also
been reluctant to seek help from the International Monetary
Fund, preferring instead to tap the bond market.
However, any new government following elections early next
year may have little choice but to accept IMF conditions in an
effort to cover funding gaps.
That at least is what some investors have been hoping.
"It is a deteriorating fundamental story," said Glendon. "I
don't expect that to change overnight. However some positives
may include a change of government and an IMF program."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)