BRIEF-Yeni Gimat REIT 2016 net profit shrinks to 185.9 million lira
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 169.6 million lira versus 165.2 million lira year ago
QUITO Feb 16 Ecuador does not plan to issue foreign bonds this year, which would have marked the first time the nation did so since defaulting on $3.2 billion worth of foreign debt in 2008, President Rafael Correa said on Thursday.
"We don't have a pilot project, we've got funding ... we don't have an urge to return to international financial markets," Correa said during a meeting with foreign reporters.
In recent years Ecuador has met funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China. (Reporting By Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says 3.4 million shares of STrust Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Saibu Gas during the period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20 and Saibu Gas resolves to buy 3.1 million shares as planed
* Signs MOU with Bahrain Islamic Bank to purchase its entire stake in Takaful International Co Source: (http://bit.ly/2lB88cW) Further company coverage: [BKIC.BH