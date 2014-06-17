Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador on Tuesday raised US$2bn in its first international bond issue since it voluntarily defaulted on US$3.2bn of foreign debt in 2008.
The sovereign priced the transaction at par to yield 7.95%, inside official guidance of 8% (plus or minus 12.5bp) and tight to initial price thoughts of low 8%.
Orders for the issue reached USD4.5bn before the deal was launched, according to an investor.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse are the joint lead arrangers of the bond.
The notes are expected to be rated Single B by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.