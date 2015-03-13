(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 12 (IFR) - Boston-based investment firm GMO
and Ecuador are close to reaching a settlement over
some US$16m of bonds on which the South American country
voluntarily defaulted in 2008, according to court documents.
In a letter to US District Judge Katherine B. Forrest
lawyers for Ecuador said the sovereign and GMO Trust are working
on "a definitive settlement agreement" which they expect to
finalise and implement by March 30.
Ecuador is in the midst of a series of investor meetings
ahead of a potential new international bond issue, its second
since the 2008 default.
During the roadshow, government officials said the country
remains open to settle claims holdout creditors still have on
about US$60m of outstanding defaulted debt, according to an
investor who attended the meetings.
Lawyers for Ecuador and GMO did not immediately respond to
requests for comment made outside of regular business hours.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Daniel Stanton)