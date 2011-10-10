* Money sought from subsidiary Burlington Resources
* Part of case at World Bank arbitration court
QUITO Oct 10 Ecuador said on Monday it was
seeking $504 million in damages from a subsidiary of U.S.
energy company ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for alleged environmental
damage in the South American OPEC member nation.
Ecuador's counter-suit against Burlington Resources Oriente
Ltd was made on Sept. 30. It is related to an ongoing case at a
World Bank tribunal where the company is seeking compensation
related to confiscation of assets in 2009, the
attorney-general's office said.
Burlington had stakes in two blocks operated by French oil
and gas company Perenco that were taken over by Ecuadorean
President Rafael Correa's government in 2009.
The statement from the Ecuadorean attorney general's office
said Burlington bears responsibility for contamination of the
blocks and the poor state of infrastructure. A decision by the
tribunal - the International Center for the Settlement of
Investment Disputes, or ICSID - should come in 2013, the
statement said.
Ecuador argues that the consortium abandoned the area
illegally in a dispute over taxes, whereas the companies argue
that the Correa government expropriated their assets.
Since taking power in 2006, the leftist Correa has had
thorny ties with foreign investors, particularly when his
government defaulted on billions of dollars of foreign debt.
