BRIEF-The Marcus Corporation increases quarterly dividend
* Marcus Corp says declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of common stock
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.