QUITO, June 4 Ecuador will sign two financing
deals totaling $9 billion with the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China in the coming months for the construction of an
oil refinery, a top government official said on Wednesday.
The 200,000 barrel-per-day Pacifico Refinery is being
developed by a consortium of state-run oil firms including
Petroecuador, Venezuela's PDVSA, and China's CNPC. Operations
are expected to begin in 2017.
An initial loan of $2 billion will go to Petroecuador and
will be signed by August, Strategic Sectors Minister Rafael
Poveda told reporters during a meeting with foreign
correspondents hosted by President Rafael Correa.
The second loan, for $7 billion, will be signed by September
and granted to the consortium, Poveda said.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank will provide the funds,
he said, but declined to offer details on the terms of the
financing.
PDVSA and CNPC will make investments based on their
respective ownership of 19 percent and 30 percent. The total
cost of the facility, located near Manta on Ecuador's Pacific
coast, is seen at $10 billion.
China has become Ecuador's biggest financier since the South
American country defaulted on $3.2 billion in bonds in 2008.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Tom Brown)