U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
QUITO Aug 26 Ecuador is in talks with China Development Bank to renew a $1.5 billion credit line, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, saying that the funds would be used for investments to be carried out in 2015.
It was not immediately evident when the original credit line was approved. Ecuador's Finance Ministry did not respond to requests for more details.
China has become the Andean OPEC nation's principal financier through credit lines, financing for energy projects and up-front payment for future oil deliveries.
Ecuador is seeking $9 billion in Chinese financing for the construction of the 200,000 barrel-per-day Pacifico Refinery, though the approval for that funding appears to have stalled this year.
Ecuador returned to debt markets this year with a $2 billion bond sale, its first since a 2008 default on $3.2 billion in debt. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK, March 14 Falling oil prices weighed on energy shares on Tuesday in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P 500 down 0.34 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct (Updates to close)