* Debt commitments with China already at $7.3 billion

* Correa says Ecuador to deepen economic ties with China

QUITO Nov 26 Ecuador's President Rafael Correa said on Saturday that his government is negotiating a loan worth $1.7 billion with China, which would further increase the Andean country's financial obligations to the Asian giant.

After excluding itself from debt markets by defaulting on $3.2 billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.

Ecuador signed a $2 billion credit deal with China in June and it took a $571 million loan from a Chinese bank in October, which pushed debt commitments to China to around $7.3 billion, including loans, advance payments for oil sales and energy project financing.

Another line of credit worth $1.7 billion is being negotiated with China's Development Bank, Correa said during his weekly media address.

"China has a lot of respect for the Ecuadorean government and that's why they've given us so much funding. And this is only starting because they could give us much more. We have to continue deepening this relationship," Correa said.

OPEC-member Ecuador is very dependent on crude exports for economic growth. High oil prices have allowed Correa to boost spending on hospitals, roads and schools in recent years.

Ecuador's 2012 budget calls for increased public spending next year, which could help Correa's image among the country's majority poor ahead of a likely re-election bid in 2013. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; writing by Eduardo Garcia, editing by Anthony Boadle)