GUAYAQUIL Nov 1 Ecuador President Rafael Correa said on Tuesday the Andean country forecasts its economic growth increasing slightly to 5.35 percent in 2012.

Increased investments helped Ecuador's economy grow 8.9 percent in the second quarter versus the same period last year, and the oil-producing country is on track to meet its 5.24 percent growth target for 2011. [ID:nS1E78S16R]

"The (economic) growth we forecast for next year is 5.35 percent," Correa told reporters when asked about next year's budget bill, which was due to be unveiled on Tuesday evening.

Correa also said his government estimates annual inflation next year at 5.4 percent. Official estimates forecast full-year 2011 inflation at 3.69 inflation, slightly higher than the 3.33 percent rate of inflation registered last year.

The budget forecasts average oil prices at $79.70 per barrel in 2012, Correa said. Ecuador produces about 500,000 barrels of oil per day and it is OPEC's smallest member.

After excluding itself from debt markets by defaulting on $3.2 billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.

Ecuador signed a $2 billion credit deal with China in June and in October it signed a deal for a $571 million loan with a Chinese bank, which took debt commitments to China to about $7.3 billion, including loans, advance payments for oil sales, and energy project financing. [ID:nN1E75Q1PC]

The government has launched a bid to attract foreign investment for a plan to spend $8 billion in infrastructure, including roads, ports and airports. [ID:nS1E78J1TE] (Reporting by Yuri Garcia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Gary Hill)