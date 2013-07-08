By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, July 8 Ecuador plans to return to
international debt markets late this year or early next year for
the first time since it defaulted on part of its foreign debt in
2008, the country's finance minister said on Monday.
"We wanted ... to finance the budget for next year and
rejoin the capital markets," Finance Minister Fausto Herrera
told a news conference. "Potentially (it will take place) at the
end of 2013 or early 2014."
The South American country's ambassador to Washington told
Reuters in May that Ecuador planned to return to the global debt
markets, five years after it defaulted on sovereign bonds worth
$3.2 billion despite being able to pay.
Leftist President Rafael Correa's decision in December 2008
to default on Ecuador's sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated debt
marked the second time in a decade that the country failed to
pay its creditors.
Since the debt default, Ecuador, an OPEC member state of
more than 14 million people whose currency is the U.S. dollar,
has relied mostly on credits from China for financing needs.
Herrera said on Monday the government was negotiating a new
loan of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion with China to help fund
this year's budget.
The finance ministry said last week that it expected the
national budget to be 20 percent bigger in 2013, at $32.4
billion, than it was in 2012.