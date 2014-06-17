FOREX-Dollar on defensive for packed week of Fed speakers
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
June 17 Ecuador is set to raise $2 billion through its upcoming 10-year bond issue, its first since it voluntarily defaulted on $3.2 billion of foreign debt in 2008, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing market sources.
The Andean nation launched the transaction at a final yield of 7.95 percent, with orders for the issue reaching $4.5 billion before launch, IFR reported.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse are the joint lead arrangers of the bond, which is expected to price on Tuesday, according to IFR.
The notes are expected to be rated Single B by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
The Ecuadorian Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The government of President Rafael Correa had previously said it planned to issue some $700 million. The government says it plans to use the resources to finance economic development projects. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.