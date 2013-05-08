GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street slips, U.S. dollar firm on Fed outlook
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
QUITO May 8 Ecuador's economy will likely expand more than 4 percent this year compared with 5 percent growth in 2012, the head of the Central Bank, Diego Martinez, told a press conference on Wednesday.
Economic growth slowed in 2012 from 8 percent in 2011, hit by slower expansion in the oil and construction sectors.
Growth is expected to slow again this year due to global economic woes and the idling of Ecuador's largest refinery, which will be partially shut down for several months for an overhaul.
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 4-week bills brought these results: Term: 4-Week High Rate: 0.570% Investment Rate*: 0.578% Price: $99.955667 Allotted at High: 97.46% Total Tendered: $57,209,203,200 Total Accepted: $15,000,462,900 Issue Date: 03/09/2017 Maturity Date: 04/06/2