By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, Sept 30 The economy of OPEC member
Ecuador, hit by the fall in crude oil prices, will grow just 0.4
percent in 2015, down from 3.8 percent the previous year, the
country's central bank said on Wednesday.
Evidencing the slowdown, year-on-year growth in the second
quarter was 1.0 percent, the bank's head Diego Martinez told
reporters. That compared with 3.0 percent year-on-year growth
for the first quarter of this year.
President Rafael Correa's left-wing government has already
been forced to cut budgets, postpone investments and seek extra
financing tied to anticipated oil sales to counter the hit to
crude revenues in the Andean nation.
But Martinez said Ecuador would be able to meet an upcoming
$650 million capital payment on its Global 2015 bonds due on
Dec. 15.
Ecuador has now slashed its growth projections twice this
year, from 4.1 percent originally and 1.9 percent mid-year.
The South American nation's dollarized economy means it has
been hard hit both by the tumble in commodities prices and the
appreciation of the U.S. dollar.
"These phenomena mean the Ecuadorean economy will have a
slow year," the bank's Martinez said.
First elected in 2007, Correa has faced protests this year
after attempts to increase capital gains and inheritance taxes,
which the government says will only impact the wealthiest.
Still, he remains popular among the poor thanks to welfare
programs funded in large part by oil revenues.
