QUITO Dec 17 Ecuador's President Rafael Correa
restructured his economic team on Saturday, moving Economic
Policy Coordination Minister Patricio Rivera to be the nation's
new finance minister.
Rivera replaces Fausto Herrera, who stepped down for health
reasons after three years in the Cabinet.
Central Bank boss Diego Martinez took Rivera's post at the
economic policy coordination ministry. Martinez was replaced at
the bank by Madeleine Abarca, the vice-minister of finance.
Correa praised his top economic officials, who have just
steered through a $750 million bond issue to finance the OPEC
member's budget during tough times due to low crude prices.
"We've done well and the economy is recovering," Correa said
in his weekly address to the nation.
"Time will show how well we have handled the economy."
The leftist leader leaves power in February 2017 after
ruling the Andean nation for a decade.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne;
Editing by Paul Simao)