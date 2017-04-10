QUITO, April 10 Ecuador's economy shrank for the
first time in a decade last year, falling 1.5 percent due to
lower oil prices, a strong dollar that hurts the dollarized
export-oriented country, and a severe earthquake, the central
bank said on Monday.
Outgoing President Rafael Correa said over the weekend the
OPEC nation's economy grew 1.5 percent year-on-year in the last
quarter of 2016, allowing it to emerge from an economic
recession.
Ecuador's economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in 2015. The
central bank projects it could grow 1.42 percent this year.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)