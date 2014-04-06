QUITO, April 6 Ecuador plans to issue around $700 million in global bonds this year, President Rafael Correa said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, the country's first international debt sale since a $3.2 billion debt default in 2008.

The government of the leftist Correa has cautiously mended fences with Wall Street over the last year and is planning to meet with fixed income investors in the coming days.

"There will be an operation of that sort on the open market this year, I think around $700 million in bonds," he said in a pre-recorded interview shown on state television.

Ecuador, an oil exporter and OPEC member, plans to the use the funds to build hydroelectric generation capacity, part of a broader plan to reduce reliance on fossil fuel generation.

Since the default, Ecuador has relied heavily on China for financing through deals including loans backed by oil and direct investments in strategic projects.

Correa, who like other leftist presidents has been highly critical of the United States and multilateral lending agencies, said Ecuador would also receive financing from the World Bank.

"We welcome World Bank financing, as long as it doesn't come with conditions," said Correa, who studied economics in the United States and Europe.

Correa has maintained strong popularity thanks to public sector investments that have improved roads and expanded access to healthcare and education. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Brian Ellsworth)